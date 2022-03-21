Mary Jane Lane, 90, of Oronoco, passed away on March 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 29, 1932, in the city of Cross in Buffalo County, Wisconsin to Arthur and Marcella (Fueling) Reck. She grew up and attended school in Wisconsin and graduated in 1950 from Nelson High School in Nelson, Wisconsin. On November 17, 1951, she married Robert Jack Lane II in California.

After marriage the Lane’s lived in California while Jack served in the US Navy. In 1955 they moved to Lake City where Mary was a stay-at-home mom for many years. Later in life she became a cosmetologist and worked at Blanche’s Beauty Salon. She was also employed by Valley Craft in Lake City for many years. In 1974 they moved to Oronoco. Mary enjoyed working in her garden tending to her beautiful flower beds and birds. After retirement she and Jack started a business, the Mowman where she enjoyed mowing for hours and spending time with family. She was also a motocross racing coach for her son Jack.

Mary is survived by her children, Pam Arnold of Acworth, GA, Sandy Freese of Pine Island, Keli Johnson of Delvan, MN, Robert Jack Lane III of Racine, and Randy Jay (Theresa) Lane of Stewartville; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Phyllis Ottum of Chesterfield, MI, Vi (Jim) Gilbert of Wabasha, and Jeanne (Steve) Sula of Winona. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Marcella Reck, her husband Robert Jack Lane II, a son, Thomas Lane, two daughters, Mary Hatcher and Teri Lane, a grandson Tommy, granddaughter Jacque Blackwood, son-in-law Mark Arnold, sisters Louie (Red) Huneke and Belvi (Marvin) Klassen, a brother, Wilmar Reck, and brother-in-law Joseph Ottum.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, with Father John Sauer officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Oronoco Cemetery. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com