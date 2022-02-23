Mary Jean McLagan, 86, of Rochester, MN died Friday, February 18, 2022 at Season’s Hospice House.

Mary was born July 14th, 1935 in the Township of Roscoe, MN to Arthur and Ida (Gronseth) Erickson. She graduated from Kenyon High School in 1953. On April 14, 1954, she married Dee McLagan at Evangelical Christian Reformed Church in Rochester, MN. They raised their family in the Rochester neighborhood of Sunnydale. They later moved to a hobby farm in the country and lived there for many years. Their last home was in Rochester.

Mary was employed at various businesses and especially liked helping people while working at the hotel. She loved cooking, gardening, home decorating, golf, tennis, and entertaining. She was active at Bethel Lutheran Church where she designed and sewed the banners that hung outdoors and also loved preparing a table at the annual Christmas tea event. One of her fondest church memories was the mission trip to Tanzania.

She is survived by her children: Brad (Jo) McLagan of Rochester, Lori (Mike) Miller of Stewartville, Donlie McLagan of Chatfield, and Lon McLagan of Rochester; grandchildren, Clayton (Shari) of Forrest Lake, MN, Katie (Alex) Hintz of Wyoming, MN, Mary Steffenson of Strum, WI, Kristi Flynn (Matt Nelson) of St. Anthony, MN, Carrie (Ryan) Mosby of Rochester, MN and Grace McLagan of Rochester, MN; 10 great-grandchildren; with one great-great-grandchild on the way. She is proceeded in death by her husband Dee (August 3, 2004), one brother and two sisters.

The Memorial Service will be held March 19, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the memorial service.

Memorials are preferred to Season’s Hospice of Rochester, MN.

