Mary Jo Fossum, 78, of Stewartville and Mesa, AZ, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Mary Jo was born March 18, 1944 in Williston, ND to Elvin and Helen (Halldorson) Anderson. After graduating from high school, Mary Jo went on to obtain her Bachelors in Education from Valley City State University. On July 7, 1968, she married Bryce G. Fossum in North Dakota and then they moved to Rochester, where they would spend the next 30 years until they retired to Mesa, AZ. Mary Jo began her career as a first grade teacher and then took a break from teaching when her two daughters were born. Mary Jo did return to substitute teaching before finally going to work at IBM. Mary Jo enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards with friends and watching Hallmark movies. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Mary Jo was a very giving and non-judgmental woman. Everyone that met Mary Jo, loved her. She was always putting others first.

Mary Jo is survived by her two daughters, Brenda (Lawrence) Harper of Mesa, AZ and Beth (James) Deppa of Stewartville, MN; twelve grandchildren, Justin, Ryan, Dillon, Garrett and Alyssa Harper, Cody and Caleb Milburn, Faith Daniel, Zachary, Daniel, Micah and Dante Deppa; two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Evelyn Harper and sister, Valorie (Reinhardt) Brunsch. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Bryce; sister, Lavonne Smith and by her parents.

Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM Monday, May 2, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Funeral services and burial will be conducted by Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, Mesa, AZ. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Fossum family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com