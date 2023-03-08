Mary Jo Reich passed away on February 28, 2023, at Rochester Methodist Hospital. She was born November 3, 1936, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to George and Lillian (Shepp) Bailey.

Mary Jo graduated from Hill City High School and the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis. She worked as a lab technician and supervisor at Mayo Clinic from 1982-2000 and as a receptionist at Shorewood from 1999-2015.

Mary Jo enjoyed sports, especially the Minnesota Twins and the Vikings, reading, walking, crafts and listening to music. She loved decorating for the holidays. She was a very caring person and tried to find something good in everything and everyone. She married Wayne Reich in 1956 and later divorced.

Survivors include her son Greg (Pam) Reich, two daughters Pam (Neil) Clemens and Sue (Brian McCoy) all of Rochester, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Joe, her parents, brother, sister-in-law, and son-in-law.

The family will have a private graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery.

Ranfranz and Vine funeral home is honored to be serving the Reich family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.