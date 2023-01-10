Mary K. Quimby

Mary K. (Krier) Quimby - Rochester

Mary Kay Quimby, 70, of Rochester, MN, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 surrounded by her family at her home.

Mary was born September 9, 1952, in Zumbrota, MN to Irene & LeRoy Krier. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1970. On July 10, 1981, she married Gordon “Gordy” Quimby. They lived in Rochester until 2007, when they moved to Osakis, MN to enjoy retirement at their lake home on Lake Osakis. During that time, they explored the country together on road trips, and enjoyed time with their grandkids when back home. In 2017, Mary moved back to Rochester after the love of her life passed away.

Mary was the bookkeeper at Gordy’s long time business, Gordy’s Body Shop in Kasson. She also worked and retired from JCPenney’s. Over the years she touched the lives of many people, working at YMCA Kids’ Tyme, Samaritan Bethany adult daycare, and Galeon Senior Living.

She is survived by daughter, Candi Ince of Spring Lake Park, MN; son, Dustin Quimby of Rochester, MN; seven grandchildren, Henry and Johnny Ince, and Kaitlyn, Colin, AJ, Kaydra, and Jaxon Quimby; sister Judy (Bill) Larson, brother Steve (Deb) Krier, & sister-in-law Sharon Krier; and many nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by husband, Gordy; brothers Dave Krier & Dale Krier; and infant daughter, Amoreena Keller.

The funeral service will be held at 1PM Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Rochester with Fr. Tom Loomis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass. She will be laid to eternal rest in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.

While flowers are welcome, the family asks for donations to Mayo Hospice of Rochester, MN.

