Mary L. Alberts

Mary Lenora Alberts, age 58, died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Menomonie on November 12, 2022 after a hard fought battle with AML leukemia.

Mary was born December 8, 1963 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Joseph and Carol (Rieland) Mohs. She graduated from Belgrade High School in Belgrade MN. She went on to Alexandria Vocational College for Interior Design. On June 15, 1991 she married Klaus Alberts at St. John’s Lutheran in Kasson, Minnesota. She worked at Floor to Ceiling, Kasson Lumber as well as Stock Lumber where she met the love of her life, Klaus Alberts. She went on to work for the Mayo Clinic for the past 20 years.

Mary loved remodeling, gardening, and sewing quilts. She spent many hours ensuring her family had beautiful quilts. She also enjoyed spending time on the lake with friends and family.

She is survived by her husband Klaus Alberts III, children Candace (David) Pesch, Klaus IV (Sam) Alberts, Kevin (Amy) Alberts and Colby (Dena) Alberts and her 11 grandchildren, her mother Carol Mohs, brothers and sisters, Jim (Sharon) Mohs, Judy (Robert) Wehlage, Joan (Dan Dalton) Mohs, Diane (Toby) Spanier, Gene (Mary) Mohs, Joe (Tami) Mohs, Mark (Christina) Mohs, Gregg (Shelley) Mohs, Ann (Daryl) Heinze and Deb (Eric) Anderson, mother-in-law Barbra Alberts and sister-in-law Cindy (Brad) O’Connell. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Joseph Mohs (Father) and Klaus Alberts Jr (Father-in-law).

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie with Father John Mano officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com