Mary L. Kos, age 80, peacefully passed away on August 12, 2023 at Boden Senior Living in Apple Valley.

Mary was born on September 7, 1942 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Arne and Lorraine Ouren. She grew up in St. James, MN along with three brothers and five sisters. She attended school in St. James, MN and three years at St. Adrian Catholic High School, Adrian, MN. Upon graduation Mary moved to Rochester, MN and started working at St. Mary’s Hospital. In October of 1965 Mary married M. Terry Kos in St. James, MN. The highlight of their lives was their three children and six grandchildren.

Mary worked part time in various positions in Rochester while raising her children. Once her children were grown, she worked as the secretary for Ranfranz Funeral Home. Mary volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital, was an active member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, past President of the Parish Council, past President of the St. John’s Winona Council of Catholic Women, volunteer on funeral lunch committee and parish visitor.

Mary is survived by her husband Terry; son Paul (Jill Gossman) Kos; daughter Peg (John) Bendt; grandchildren Hayley Kos, Carly Kos, Greta Kos, Eliza Kos, Matthew Constantine and Jeffrey Constantine; great grandson Kamari Robinson; siblings Susan (Jim) Lindsay, Linda (John) Snell, Barbara (Pat) Nosbush, Jerry Ouren, Kristen (John) Huth, Theresa (Tom) Westcott; sisters-in-law Nancy Ouren and Marsha Ouren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son Peter; brothers John and Joe.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 11 Crossroads Dr SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will start at 9:30 at church. Memorials preferred to St. John’s or Poverello Foundation at Mayo Clinic, (Helps patients at Mayo with medical expenses).

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kos family