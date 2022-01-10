Mary Lou Schouweiler, 87 of Kellogg, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Mary Lou was born January 22, 1934, in Nevada, IA, to Olyn and Mary Lorene (DeLano) Harlow. At an early age the family moved to Sebeka, MN and later moved to the Kellogg area in 1951. She graduated from Kellogg High School in 1952. On November 22, 1952, she married John Schouweiler in Conception.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the CCW, the Red Hat Club; Post 546 Legion Auxiliary; St. Elizabeth Medical Center Auxiliary; the Birthday Club and long-time member of Plainview Catholic Daughters. She cherished her family and was happy to tell anyone about her large family. She enjoyed eating out, reading, cooking, canning, sewing, traveling, and visiting with many friends. After her family was grown, she worked at The Velvet Rooster and The Anderson House in Wabasha, and Mayo Foundation House in Rochester.

Mary Lou is survived by her children and their spouses: Jolene and Bob Binner, Wabasha; Barb and John Passe, Kellogg; Theresa and Jim Lewis, Kellogg; Dorothy and Mike Deming, Kasson; Dick and Chris Schouweiler, Kellogg; Phil and Karen Schouweiler, Mantorville; Pete and Sharon Schouweiler, Plainview; Sara and Darrell Gosse, Plainview; Steve Schouweiler, Plainview; and Paula and Jeff Breuer, Lake City; 36 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren with 4 on the way; brothers and sisters-in-law; Milton Harlow, DeRidder, LA; Don and Sandy Harlow, Kellogg; and Tweety Harlow, Stillwater; sisters, Marian Jagodzinski, Shoreview, MN; and Naomi Black, Rochester; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kay Schouweiler, Rochester, and Paul Schouweiler, Kasson; Lorraine Hill, Chillicothe, Ohio, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, sons: Bill, Dan, and Scott; three grandchildren: Greg Lewis, Heather Schouweiler and Terrell Breuer; and brothers: Clayton Harlow and Richard Harlow; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A funeral Mass will be offered 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Conception, with Father William Becker officiating and Deacon Scott Schwalbe assisting. Interment will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery at Conception.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 until 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Casket bearers will be her sons-in-law, Bob Binner, John Passe, Jim Lewis, Mike Deming, Darrell Gosse, and Jeff Breuer.

Memorials are preferred to Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery Association.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN.