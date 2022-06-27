The funeral service for Mary Lou Stewart, 86, of Racine, MN, will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday (June 29, 2022) at High Forest Community Church in High Forest, MN with Rev. Marcus Quam officiating. Burial will follow at Hamilton Cemetery in rural Racine, MN. Mrs. Stewart died on Friday (June 24, 2022) of natural causes at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, MN where she had been a resident since April of this year. Mary Lou Taylor was born December 14, 1935 on the family farm in rural Brownsdale, MN to Mabry and Lou (Hyatt) Taylor. She grew up on the family farm and attended country school. She was employed as a cashier and then as a bookkeeper at grocery stores in Spring Valley and then Rochester. Mary Lou was married on August 31, 1956 in Racine, MN to Eugene C. Stewart. Following their marriage the couple lived in Rochester for a few years, before moving near the Stewart Family homestead, where they raised their children and continued to make their home for many years. Mary Lou was a homemaker and was also employed part-time as a seasonal worker at Libbys in Rochester. Gene was employed as a tool and die maker at Crenlos for 40 years. Mr. Stewart died on March 21, 2018. Mary Lou was a past active member of the First Baptist Church, now Redemption Hill Church in Stewartville where she volunteered in many capacities and always enjoyed with her husband Gene, visiting following Sunday services. She currently was a member Of High Forest Community Church. Mary Lou enjoyed crocheting, gardening and visiting with her friends and neighbors. She loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Stewart Family would like to thank all the Staff at Chosen Valley Care Center for their excellent and loving care.

Mary Lou is survived by 1 daughter and 3 sons – David (Barb) of Millington, TN; John of Preston, MN; Steve of Rochester and Julie (Mark) Pearce of Brownsdale, MN; 7 grandchildren – Melissa Elford, Dawn (Oscar) Balderas, Greg (Jessica) Stewart, Angela Rechztigel, Steve Pearce, Christopher Pearce (Marissa Bornholt) and Nicole (Ryan) Eipers and 16 grandchildren; 2 sisters – Rita Blake of Albert Lea, MN and Janice Fortney of Ostrander, MN; 1 brother – Jim (Connie) Taylor of Cedar Falls, IA and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband – Eugene, her parents; 3 sisters – Helen Walker, Erma Legler and Juanita Back and 2 brothers – Delmer Taylor, Harold Taylor and Junior Taylor.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place 1 hr. prior to the service at High Forest Community Church on Wednesday. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Mary Lou are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com