Mary Louise Smith

Mary Lou Smith passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at Madonna Towers, where she had resided for the last five years. She was born in Rochester on May 22, 1933, to Joseph and Helen (Betz) Smith. She lived there most of her life in the house where she was born.

After graduating from Lourdes High School, she worked as a nanny for Dr. Arnold Anderson. She returned home when her father died and remained living with her mother. She worked for Pako until it closed and then finished her career working in the radiology department at Mayo Clinic.

Mary Lou had a strong faith in God and attended mass daily, until her health declined, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She was a friend to everyone she met and valued those friendships. She enjoyed collecting beanie babies, and once she completed her collection, she proceeded to give them away to provide comfort to children who needed them. She was a devoted fan of ZM High School Wrestling and enjoyed following her great nephews and their friends.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews; Julie (Arnold) Steinlage, Jeffrey (Linda) Smith, Darby (Kathy) Smith, Kathy (Jim) McKeon, and Terry (Elaine) Smith; great nieces and nephews, Aj (Corrine) Steinlage, Joe (Jamie Fisher) Steinlage, Cara (Brett) Chevalier, Patrick (Kate) Smith, Jim (Hayley) McKeon, Mark (Amy) McKeon, and Audrey (Jamie) Scott; great-great nieces and nephews, Caius, Juliet and Zara Chevalier, Alden and Layton Smith, Ruby and Rocco McKeon, Rylan, Harrison, and Bodhi Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Charles and Robert; sisters-in-law, Delores and Glennis; great nephew, Ryan Smith; great niece, Gianna McKeon, and special friend, Ed Bartel.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to friends, Agnes Konig and Becky Book who made it possible for her to stay in her home for as long as possible with their help and support. Thank you to the staff at Madonna Towers for their loving and compassionate care. Mary Lou bragged about how lucky she was to live there. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 -10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. Francis one hour prior to the Funeral Mass.

Memorials can be directed to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1114 Third St SE, Rochester, MN 55904.

