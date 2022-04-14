Mary M. Shanks

Mary Margaret Shanks (McGovern), 81, of Rochester, MN died Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at home.

Mary was born in Rochester on September 11, 1940 to Kenneth and Doris (McClintock) McGovern. She graduated from Lourdes High School. On June 23, 1962, she married John E. Shanks at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Mary lived in Rochester her entire life. She retired from IBM.

Family was most important to Mary. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy. She and John would have been married 60 years this June. Mary’s faith was also important to her.

Mary is survived by her husband, John; her daughter, Jenelle “Jill” (Dan) Ewald of Becker, MN; grandchildren, Joel Hagen, JaimiLevos, Samuel Ewald, Adam Ewald, and Ava Ewald; great-grandson, August Ewald; and sisters-in-law, Eldoris McGovern and Sandy McGovern.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, William, Thomas, and Michael.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Rev. James Berning officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at the church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

