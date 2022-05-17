Mary “Molly” Pingel, 85, of Kasson, MN, died peacefully surrounded by love on May 15, 2022. Molly was born in Des Moines, IA on October 8, 1936, to John and Martha (Welby) Hurley. She graduated from Assumption Catholic School in Granger, IA. Molly attended Marycrest College in Davenport, IA where she earned her teaching degree in English and Social Studies. In 1959 Molly married Richard “Dick” Pingel at Assumption Church in Granger, Iowa. Molly and Dick moved to Stewartville, Minnesota in 1969.

Molly was active in her community and committed to serving others. She was a religious education instructor and taught English to Vietnamese refugees. She was also a voice for children as a Court Appointed Special Advocate. While raising their family in Stewartville, Molly and Dick were foster parents for many infants through Catholic Charities who were later adopted by families. Molly and Dick relocated to Rochester in 1992 after Dick’s retirement. Molly taught young children at the Head Start program in Rochester. Molly and Dick later enjoyed spending many winters at their second home in Sahuarita, Arizona. Since Dick’s death in 2020 Molly resided in Kasson, Minnesota.

Molly was an avid reader. She loved meeting new people, being with friends and family, and playing cards.

Molly is survived by daughters, Paula (David) of Tucson, AZ, Teresa (Patrick) of River Falls, WI, Kathleen (Ron) of Hanover, MN; and sons, Thomas (Kim) of Dodge Center, MN, Daniel (Cara) of Lakeville, MN, Martin (Lisa) of Neenah, WI, and Joseph of Rochester, MN; 16 grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, Kayla, Kelley, Erik, Jacob, Jonah, Kari, Keeghan, Benjamin, Ryley, Margaret, MaKayla, Zoey, Emma, Blake; and great-grandchildren, Karmen, William, Lilly, Liam, and Jade.

Molly was preceded in death by husband, Dick and sister, Kathleen Geneser.

The Funeral Mass was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Rochester with Father Thomas Loomis officiating. Visitation was held 2 hours prior to the Mass. Burial was in Pleasant Prairie Cemetery of Rochester.

The family would like to thank Father Tom Loomis, Mayo Hospice, and all the wonderful staff of Fieldcrest Care Center in Hayfield, MN.

Memorials are preferred to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or the Ronald McDonald House.

