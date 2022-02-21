Mary (Nygaard) Loberg

Mary Margaret (Nygaard) Loberg age 65 of Fridley, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, died Friday February 18, 2022.

Mary was born January 27, 1957 in Austin, Minnesota to Truman and Margaret (Podolske) Nygaard. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Austin. Mary graduated from Austin High School in 1975 and attended Austin Technical College. Mary worked at the Credit Bureau in Austin.

On August 4, 1979 she married the love of her life Roy Loberg and they settled in Fridley Minnesota. Mary started her career at the University of Minnesota in August of 1979 and retired in May of 2013 after 34 years of service. Mary enjoyed spending time with family & friends, traveling, boating, fishing, music. She had an amazing life and cherished time with her loving family and friends. She was extremely thoughtful, unselfish and always had a smile and amazing hug to share.

Mary is survived by the joys of her life: beloved husband of 42 years, Roy; brother and sister-in-law Tom and Jody Nygaard; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barb and Dick Ferson; sister-in-law Virginia Loberg; a multitude of beloved nieces and nephews and their families: Amy Maas Nygaard, Alyssa Moritz, Brent Crump, Jennifer Kiehne, Jennelle Stemper, Beth Ann Dietsche, Stephen Votruba, Leanne Pozanc, Donnie Votruba, Preston Votruba, Paul Loberg, Dan Loberg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws; sister-in-law and brother-in- law Dodie and Roy Votruba, brother-in-law John Loberg, and many loving friends. Mary will be deeply missed by her loving family, friends and those whose paths she crossed.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 5th at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will be held on Saturday prior to the memorial service, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at church. Everyone is invited to a luncheon at the church following the service. Prayers of Committal and burial will follow the luncheon at Grandview Cemetery. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Ronald McDonald House-Oak Street (Minneapolis, MN) or American Heart Association-Research for Women’s Heart Health. Condolences may be expressed to Roy and the family at clasenjordan.com.