Mary Roehrick

Mary Louise Roehrick, née Storch, born on November 16, 1933, in Tampa, FL, departed this earthly life from complications of Parkinson’s disease on June 22, 2023, at the age of 89. She was one of 15 children of the late Julius and Harriet Storch. Mary grew up in Palm River, FL, where she graduated from Brandon High School. During high school, Mary was a member of the girls’ basketball team. In 1951, Mary was riding a bus and met a soldier who introduced her to her future husband of 47 years John Roehrick, a member of the United States Air Force. John and Mary were married on May 12, 1951. Upon completion of John’s service from the Air Force, they moved to Faribault, MN, John’s hometown. They soon moved to Rochester, MN. At this time, Mary began employment at Snyder’s Drug store, where she worked for 55 years - the longest tenure of any Snyder employee. Upon retirement from Snyder’s, Mary continued to find fulfillment through a 10-year career as a caregiver. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, and participating in her children’s activities, including the Cub Scouts. Through dedicated efforts and the joy of working with the scouts, Mary was honored as Den Mother of the Year for four consecutive years. Mary was also very active with the Elks, Eagles, and Moose organizations. Mary’s greatest joy of service was with her church, Redeemer Lutheran, for which she served on the altar guild, kitchen, fundraising committees and bible study groups. Mary enjoyed a life filled with grandchildren. Tracy and John (children of John and Mari); Ross David, Cory, Mike and Matt (children of Christine); Jessica (child of Kate); Adam and Katie (children of Geoffrey and Brenda); Tim and Kelly (children of her late son Thomas); Nicholas and Kimberly (children of Theresa and Jack). Mary was also blessed with 26 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and her grandpup’s, Walter and Buehrle. Mary is survived by five children, her pride and joy in life: John Roehrick (Mari) of Wheeling, IL; Christine Badger of Rochester, MN; Kate Roehrick of Rochester, MN; Geoffrey Roehrick (Brenda) of Goodyear, AZ; and Theresa Hennen (Jack) of Lakeville, MN; all of whom she was very proud of and loved dearly. Mary is also survived by her brother James (Pal) and sister Gladys. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, her son Thomas, daughter-in-law Jodi and 12 brothers and sisters. Mary’s family would like to thank Pastor Koglin, her close friend Kathy Zarling, and the Mayo Clinic Hospice for the outstanding support given to Mary and her family during her last three weeks of life. As a woman of faith, Mary wished to have a celebration of the promise of the resurrection of life through Jesus Christ. She would love to be remembered with funny and silly stories that celebrate what was good and blessed in her life. In order to support this wish, the family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday July 29, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran church. Details will be provided at a later date.