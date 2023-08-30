Mary T. Wolf

Mary Therese Wolf, 90, of Wabasha and formerly of the Conception area, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 29, 2023, at St. Elizabeths Medical Center - Nursing Home in Wabasha. She was born October 2, 1932, in Kellogg to Fred and Rosalia (Miller) Miller. She attended rural Wabasha County School and Kellogg School, graduating in 1951 from Plainview High School. She married John Wolf, Jr. on June 18, 1952, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in rural Kellogg.

Before her marriage Mary did housework and babysitting for neighbors. The Wolf’s farmed all their adult lives in the Conception area where they raised their family. Mary liked to go driving to check the crops on the farm. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and canning the produce from their garden for their family to enjoy all year. Mary was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, the Altar and Rosary Society. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children, Lin (Dave) Heddlesten of Plainview, Gary (Carol) Wolf, Ronnie (Lyn) Wolf, Ted (Lori) Wolf, all of Kellogg, Paul (Leann) Wolf, Steve (Annie) Wolf, and Tony (Jodie) Wolf all of Plainview; son-in-law’s, Mark Therneau of Plainview, and Matt (Cris) Wadley of Elgin, and daughter-in-law, Sharon Wolf of Kellogg; 28 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Sue) Miller of Elgin, Gerald (Marilyn) Miller of Cottage Grove, Paul (Julie) Miller of Kellogg, Leo (Marcine) Miller of Wabasha, Mark (Gayle) Miller of Bigfork, MN; and a sister, Ruth Klein of Wabasha; and special friends, the Nagy family who moved to this area as displaced persons from Croatia after WWII. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two daughters, Bonnie Wolf-Wadley and Pat Therneau, a son Rick, 1 great-grandchild, four brothers, and a special friend, Dorothy Cici.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 1, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in rural Kellogg with Father James Russell and Deacon David Dose officiating. Burial will follow the service in St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Conception in rural Kellogg. Family and friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com