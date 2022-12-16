Mary “Therese” Carroll, 76, of Rochester, MN passed away on December 10, 2022 at Season’s Hospice House.

Therese Brennan was born in Rochester on February 9, 1946 to Martin and Dorothy (Meyer) Brennan. She graduated from Lourdes High School in 1964 and attended Dental Assistant school soon thereafter. In April, 1967, she married Howard Carroll and the couple raised their three children in Rochester. She worked as a dental assistant and home daycare provider before being employed by IBM, Celestica, and Olmsted Medical Center. Volunteering at the local elementary school and for Olmsted Medical Center during retirement brought her great joy, and she often said her grandchildren were the love of her life! Therese is survived by her brothers Don (Gail) Brennan of Rochester and Tim Brennan of St. Paul, daughter Amy Carroll of Minneapolis, son Chris Carroll of Delano, and grandchildren Bryana, Jack, Hailey, Owen and Catalina. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Joseph Brennan, son Casey Carroll, and nephew Jay Brennan.

A Celebration of Life memorial service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, with visitation starting one hour prior to service. A private family interment service will take place in the Spring at Calvary Cemetery.

