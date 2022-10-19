Mary Thome

Mary Magdalen (Toots) Thome, age 92, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin.

Mary was born on November 18, 1929 near Stacyville, Iowa to Anton (Tony) and Julia (Goergen) Heimer. She grew up on the family farm on the Iowa-Minnesota border. She attended the Catholic School in Johnsburg, Minnesota and graduated from Visitation Catholic High School in Stacyville, Iowa in 1947. Her mother passed away in 1946, so she stayed home to keep house for her father and five siblings until her marriage.

She was united in marriage to Benedict (Ben) Thome on May 22, 1950 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Johnsburg, Minnesota.

They lived most of their married life in the Johnsburg, Adams area. Farming was a very important part of her life, helping with field work and chores. In later years, she worked as a cook at the Adams Nursing Home for 13 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Council of Catholic Women, Catholic United Financial, American Legion Auxiliary, the Nursing Home Auxiliary, the ladies quilting group at Sacred Heart, Jolly Dozen Card Club and Bible study.

Mary enjoyed her garden and flowers and her raspberry patch – sharing them with family and friends. She crocheted many afghans for her children and grandchildren. In addition, Ben and Mary took many trips in the US and Hawaii, St. Petersburg, Russia, England, Scotland, Rome, and many European countries. In 2000 Mary took a trip to the Holy Land. She enjoyed her grandchildren and now her great grandchildren, playing cards etc.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ben in 2011; her parents; son, Brian; grandson, Jacob Christianson; brothers, Bob, Bill, Melvin, Herbert and Clem Heimer; sisters, Betty Walsh, Helen Hemann and infant sister Agnes.

Mary is survived by her four daughters and three sons: Gary (Jane) Thome, Adams, MN; Peggy (Marty) King, Blaine, MN; Sharon (Robert) Gieringer, Raymond, ME; Dennis (Kathy) Thome, Rose Hill, KS; Richard (Heather) Thome, Maui, HI; Jean (Jim) Sauer, Austin, MN; and Ann (Ken) Christianson, Austin, MN; 14 grandchildren: Jeff (Heather) King, Mike King, Michelle (Charles) Groff, Matt (Amy) Thome, Pat (Gretchen) Thome, Peter (Whitney) Thome, Sarah (Phil) Limpert, Nicholas (Nikki) Gieringer, BJ Thome, Chris Thome, Zachary Sauer, Kevin (Annie) Sauer, Abby (Garitt) Wytaske, and Isaac Christianson, 21 great grandchildren and awaiting 2 more very soon; 1 great great grandson; one brother: Dennis (Karen) Heimer, Mazeppa, MN; many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Adams, Minnesota with Father Antony Arokiyam and Father Marty Schaefer co-officiating. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Adams, Minnesota. There will be a rosary at 4:00 pm at the Adams Funeral Home on Monday, October 24th with visitation to follow from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Visitation will also be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the Sacred Heart School.