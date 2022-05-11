Maryann M. Schultz

Maryann Marie Schultz, 77, of Hayfield, MN passed away Thursday May 5, 2022 at her home after a long 4 year battle with cancer.

Maryann was born June 24, 1944 in Mishawaka, IN. to parents Emil and Minnie Anderson.

She graduated from Elkart High School. After High School she worked in accounting for a short period of time.

Thereafter she went on to pursue her passion in nursing by completing her associates degree.

After four years of nursing in Red Wing, MN she married Mel Schultz on April 20, 1968.

They moved to Hayfield, MN and raised their three sons, Kevin, Bryan, and Matthew. Once the boys reached school age, she went on to work at the Mayo Clinic for 31 years, retiring in 2009.

Maryann enjoyed traveling, antiquing, flowers (roses), wildlife, going to NASCAR races, and reading.

Maryann is survived by her husband, Mel; sons, Kevin (Nancy) Schultz of Raleigh, NC., Bryan (Cherise) Schultz of Rochester, MN., Matthew Schultz of Stewartville, MN; 5 grandchildren, Nathan, Bailey, Hunter, Chloe, and Parker; a sister in-law, Judy Johnson; nephews, Mike, David Anderson; and her adopted sister, Karen.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Minnie; and her brother, Chuck Anderson.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday May 20, 2022 at East St. Olaf Church (6200 County Rd. 3 SW Byron, MN 55920). Visitation will be 4 to 7 pm Thursday May 19, 2022 at Ranfranz & Vine funeral homes (5421 Royal Pl. NW Rochester, MN 55901) as well

as one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at East St. Olaf Cemetery at a later date.

Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Schultz family: to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvineth.com

A special thanks to Seasons Hospice for all there care.

Memorials can be sent to Seasons Hospice or the Ronald McDonald House.