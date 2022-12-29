MaryEllen Meyers, 90, of Rochester, MN passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Mayo Clinic- St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

MaryEllen (Thoreson) Meyers was born on March 25, 1932, on her family’s farm in Beaver Township, to parents Eddie and Mabel (Johnson) Thoreson. MaryEllen graduated from Leroy- Ostrander High School and began her career working as an Accountant. On June 6, 1954 she married the love of her life, Gordon Meyers, at Ostrander Lutheran Church. The couple had two children, Paula and Bruce.

MaryEllen had many hobbies including fishing, hiking, and riding bicycles. Gordon and MaryEllen spent their honeymoon in Ely and spent summers with their family vacationing in the BWCA. The pair hiked over 500 miles of the Appalachian Trail together. Aside from being outdoors, she loved to bake, so much so that she would bake cookies for all of her new neighbors. She also enjoyed watching the MN Vikings and Twins teams, although she could often be caught yelling at the TV if she disagreed with the coaches or referees. MaryEllen was always willing to try new things and was known for being very persistent. In her 50’s, she took a beginners swimming class to overcome her fear. It took her five times to pass but she never gave up. She will always be missed and remembered for her bright personality.

MaryEllen is survived by her children, Paula Meyers of Chaska, MN and Bruce Meyers of Rochester, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Gordon Meyers; her parents, Eddie and Mabel; siblings, Leona Ruble, Elwood Thoreson and Arlene Swenson; as well as two infant siblings, Shirley Ann and Dorothy Jean.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday January 3, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church (220 County Rd 3 SW, Byron, MN 55920). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your favorite charity in MaryEllen’s honor.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Meyers family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com