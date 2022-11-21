Mason B. Ramaker

Mason Benjamin Ramaker, 19, passed away on Thursday (November 17, 2022).

Mason was born on August 27, 2003 in Rochester, MN to Nathan and Kristina (Smith) Ramaker. He grew up in Stewartville, attended school there, and graduated from Stewartville HS in 2022. Mason started college this fall at Rochester Community and Technical College and was employed at Target South in Rochester since the age of 16. Mason was known for his quick wit, his sly sense of humor, and for his generous, kind heart. He lifted others up and was a friend to all. His dimple filled smile lit up every room he walked into. Mason was a collector and filled his room with things he loved. One of his most prized possessions was his extensive sneaker collection. Mason was a proud captain of his varsity soccer team his senior year and was voted Team Leader by his teammates. Mason was a dedicated Vikings fan. His weekdays were spent working diligently, so that Sundays could always be free to watch football with his dad.

Mason is survived by his parents Kristina and Nathan Ramaker and sisters - Grace and Elise all of Stewartville; maternal grandparents - Robbyn and Ken Brody of Spring Valley, MN; Don and Laurie Smith of Aurora, MN; paternal grandparents - Clair and Sheri Ramaker of Wykoff, MN; Aunts and Uncles - Don and Mandy Smith of Grand Meadow, MN, Margaret and Cody Koebke of Ostrander, MN, Alex and Emma Smith of Rochester, MN, Jill Ramaker of Spring Valley, MN, Brady and Jessica Ramaker of St Paul, MN and many cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday (November 22, 2022) at Grace Evangelical Free Church with Rev. Andrew Langseth officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday (November 21, 2022) at Grace Evangelical Free Church and 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Tuesday morning. Burial and a committal service will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Mason are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com