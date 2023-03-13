Matthew Eric Schotte, 56, a resident of Cape Coral, FL for the past three years, formerly of Wabasha, MN, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 after a long battle of ALS. He was born December 9, 1966 and was raised in Plainview, NY.

Matthew had a strong Christian faith which is what helped him cope knowing his illness was terminal. He had a personal relationship with Jesus and believed everything happens for a reason. Matthew was willing to dedicate the remainder of his life by encouraging others. Smiling or giving a wink, he always had a positive attitude. He knew his ultimate healing would be in Heaven. He was an avid hockey fan and was proud to be one of the first season ticket holders from the inaugural season of the MN Wild. He also loved to coach and play hockey, wakeboard & waterski, enjoy sunrises with his family at the beach, drive his corvette Lucille and play poker/dice games. He loved to sing karaoke; his voice was very well known in many of the karaoke establishments and brought a smile to everyone.

Matthew was a hard working, self taught, well respected master tile setter. His company - MS Custom Tile, was highly regarded in MN.

While living on Long Island, he met the love of his life, Tara, and through their 34 years of marriage they were blessed with two beautiful children. Phillip Matthew Schotte of Cape Coral and Kaitlyn Nicole Nelson (Luke) of Rochester, MN. He is also survived by his parents, Paul and Barbara Schotte of Dover, DE; as well as siblings, Mark (Aja) of Camden, DE, Stephen (Diane) of Wading River, Margie Buck (Dan) of Chesepeake, VA, Diane Gaglio (Matt) of Pawling, NY, in-laws, Maurice and Tootie Hargens of Rochester, MN, brother in law Barry Hargens (Evelyn) of Rochester, Mn and sister in-law, Nicole Finne of Elgin, MN, along with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service for Matthew will be held starting at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM prior to the service, in the chapel. Please don’t feel obligated to dress up - instead wear your favorite MN Wild attire.