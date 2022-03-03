Matthew Greeson, 44, passed away on February 21, 2022, in Phoenix, AZ from complications after a three-year battle with brain cancer. Despite his diagnosis, Matt remained upbeat and light-hearted, and there was always a smile on his face.

After graduating from Mayo High School in 1996, Matt played football at UW-Eau Claire and received a degree in Business Administration. He earned an MBA from U of M-Carlson School of Business in 2004. After working for Greene Holcomb Fisher for more than a decade, Matt’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to form his own investment banking firm, Arcadia Capital Partners LLC, in 2016.

While Matt was known for his camaraderie and competitive spirit on the basketball court and the football field, he will be remembered for his kind spirit, good sense of humor, and his big heart. Matt was driven, focused, and passionate about his work, and he deeply loved spending time with his family. His laugh and smile were contagious.

Matt is survived by his wife, Farrah Greeson and daughter, Amelia Greeson of Phoenix, AZ; son, Talen Greeson of Blaine, MN; parents, Randy and Phyllis Greeson of Rochester, MN; brothers, Adam (Megan) Greeson of Deer Park, WI and Tony (Caroline) Greeson of St. Paul, MN; nieces, Edith and Chloe and nephews, Harvey and Finn; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Rd. SW, Rochester, MN 55902. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research or by check to Autumn Ridge Church High School Missions.