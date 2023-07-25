Matthew Lowell Hostak of Oshkosh, WI died on July 23, 2023 from cancer. Born in Michigan on November 11,1962, he moved with his family to Rochester, MN in 1964. Matt graduated with honors from Mayo High School in 1981. He then served in the U.S. Army active duty two years in Germany and ten years reserves. After service, he attended the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, graduating with honors in Hydrology in 1989. He was employed his entire career with the State of Wisconsin - Department of Natural Resources, most recently as an Air Pollution Engineer.

Matt was preceded in death by his dear sister Julie, who died unexpectedly of natural causes on March 30,2022. He is survived by loving parents Jack and Gloria Hostak, cherished brothers Chris Hostak and John M. (Diane) Hostak, fond nephew John C. Hostak (partner Olivia Silva), and beloved longtime friend Laura Ann Day.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Poverello Fund, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902, or St. Croix Hospice, 93 S. Pioneer Rd., Ste. 100, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.

A more complete obituary can be found at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home’s website.