Maurice M. Schlasner, 93, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022, with his beloved wife of 71 years, Jeannie, by his side. Maurice was a devoted father to Steve (Betsy) Schlasner, Mike (Roxanne) Schlasner and DyAnn St.Clair (Bob Busser). He also had the privilege of sharing his life with foster son Jason (Mari) Pohl. Proud grandfather of Christina (Mike) Snyder, Daniel (Andrea) St.Clair, Jackie (Jeff Shallington) Schlasner, Mark (AmyJo) Schlasner and Katie Schlasner. Great grandfather to Grace, Savannah, Ellie, Emma, Isabella, Dakota and Hunter.

Maury was born in 1929 to Melvin and Leola Schlasner of Zumbrota, MN. He was the oldest of three children that included sister Judy, and brother John, both of whom preceded him in death. Growing up during the Depression had a profound impact on the man he would become, and the values that would shape his life.

Maury was an avid sports enthusiast all his life, both as a participant and a spectator. His school superintendent once remarked “in my 35 years of school administration, you are one of the finest athletes I’ve ever seen!” Staying fit became a lifelong commitment. Maury graduated from Rochester H.S. in 1947, lettering in multiple sports.

After graduation, Maury served in the army during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return, he married the love of his life, Jean Pagel, and began a career as a sports radio announcer in Glendive, MT. He later took a job with Sears that led to a long, illustrious career as a credit manager, and prompted promotional moves to nearly every major Midwest city. His success can best be attributed to the relationships he developed with his staff. He personally greeted each of his employees every morning and took a genuine interest in them and their families.

Maury and Jean loved to travel, and embarked on 59 cruises, meeting people who would become lifelong friends.

Faith and family were the most important components of Maury’s life. He made it a point to be at every activity or event in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives. They always felt his love, support and respect. He was a lifelong member of the Methodist church where he held various volunteer roles, and occasionally preached a sermon.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 16th at Crossroads Church in Lakeville, MN. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of his memorial service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated in Maury’s name to Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN. 55044.