Max Siewert

Max Marvin Siewert, age 71, died at home in rural Zumbro Falls, MN, overlooking his beautiful land, after a courageous battle with cancer, on February 6, 2022.

Max was born on April 11, 1950, to Marvin and Harriett. After Max graduated from Lincoln High School in Lake City in 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1971, and was activated as an MP. Serving for 6 years. He was also attending Mankato State University at that time, and was part of Delta Upsilon Fraternity, graduating in 1972.

After college, Max was a manager at Crenlo Manufacturing in Rochester. He then became a farmer when the house he bought came with a lot more land than he bargained for. Along with a career farming beef cattle and crops, he also served for 25 years as a volunteer firefighter in Zumbro Falls.

He met his love Debby (on April Fools’ Day) and they married on April 7, 1979. Building a life on the farm, and having their daughters Erin and Gwen.

Max loved nothing more than laughing with his friends (and solving the world’s problems) over a cup of coffee. Unless he was having that coffee in a boat, with a fishing pole in hand. He had such a passion for the outdoors, and music, especially classic rock.

He treasured his time on the water (and the ice), and in the woods hunting. He shot a deer with a pistol once because it was no longer a challenge with a long gun. He was awarded Woodland Manager of the Year, for all that care he put into his land.

Max was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Don. He is survived by his wife Debby; his two girls Erin (her partner Moke) and Gwen (and her husband Ryan); and his three granddaughters, Averleigh, Emmeri, and Vivian, that he loved more than the world itself. He is also survived by both of his sisters, KayLea (husband H.P. Scott) and Kathi.

His humor, stories, love, and strength will be sorely missed. A one of a kind man who was tirelessly hardworking, brilliant, never afraid to take a risk, and had the ability to fix anything. Everyone who was blessed with knowing the most interesting man in the world, will miss him so, because grief is just love with no place to go.

A funeral for family and close friends, organized by Schleicher Funeral Homes in Lake City, MN, will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Lake City, MN. A celebration of life, per his request, will be announced at a later date.

