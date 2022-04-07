Maxene Schwanke

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, Maxene Jane (nee Ross) Schwanke, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 83.

Maxene was born on May 1, 1938, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota the first child of James and Lillian (nee Westlund) Ross. Maxene attended business college in the cities and worked a variety of administrative positions for many years. She met her husband, Walter Herbert Schwanke at Sperry Univac in 1961 and was married on October 13, 1962. They raised three children; Dale, Ellen and Dwight and were happily married for 38 years.

Maxene loved to watch her birds at the feeders while she knitted any variety of gifts. She had lots of hobbies and thoroughly enjoyed traveling and time with friends. She was always there to help others when needed or assist her church with her talents. She had an infectious spirit of love and caring. She was loved by all those that passed through her life.

Maxene was preceded in death by the love of her life, Walter; her parents, James and Lillian; beloved brother, Byron; an infant daughter and great-grandson, Theodore. She is survived by her children, Dale (Kathy) Schwanke, Ellen (Dave) Chell and Dwight; her grandchildren, Kayla (Andrew) Nelson, Ethan (Caitlin) Schwanke, Joseph (Emily Jackson) and Samuel Turenne and her precious great-grandchildren, Bennett, Parker, Oliver, Elliot, Ona, Lincoln, Ida, Evelyn, Maxwell and Amos; siblings, Lonney (Joyce) Ross, Julie (Jack) Evans and Elden; sister-in-law, Karen Ross and her brother-in-law, Norman (Dorothy) Schwanke; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1790 11th Street SE, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m., until the service at the church. A luncheon will follow. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Because Maxene loved her plants and flowers, please do not wear black or gray, wear something floral or bright in her memory. In lieu of flowers or plants, donations can be made to the cancer society, Forest Hills United Methodist Church or Richfield United Methodist Church.