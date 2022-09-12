Maxine C. Hitchcock

Maxine Claire George Hitchcock passed away peacefully on September 9th, 2022, at the age of 94, in Rochester, Minnesota, after a long battle with breast cancer.

Maxine was born July 12, 1928 in Mason City, Iowa, the oldest of two children born to Russel George and Lenore Davis. Her early years were spent growing up on the George family farm just north of West Union, Iowa. After attending grade school and high school in West Union, Maxine studied to be a teacher at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, graduating with a BA in 1950.

Maxine taught elementary grade students for seven years. While teaching second grade in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Maxine met her future husband Frank Junior Hitchcock from Endeavor, Pennsylvania, a handsome industrial engineering professional working for the Square D company. Maxine and Frank were married June 29th, 1957 at the Methodist Church in West Union, Iowa. They spent the next 17 years living in Cedar Rapids, Iowa before moving to Lexington, Kentucky. After Frank retired, they built a home in Rochester, Minnesota, to be closer to their daughter Janet.

Maxine enjoyed oil and watercolor painting, gardening, bird-watching and jigsaw puzzles. Maxine was especially fond of hummingbirds and her pet dogs.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Frank Junior Hitchcock. She is survived by her sister Marian (Robert) Schriever of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, niece Laurie Frake, nephew Tye Schriever, daughter Janet (Jim) Benson and grandchildren Miriam Benson, Magdalene (William) Sherman, James Frank Benson, Michal (Jack) Hart, Mary Benson and Martha Benson.

Family and friends are invited to a Graveside service which will be held 10am on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Oakwood East Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hitchcock family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.