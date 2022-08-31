The funeral service for Maxine E. Vrieze, 83 , of rural Spring Valley, MN will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday (September 3, 2022) at the Stewartville United Methodist Church with Rev. Bridget Sheely officiating. Burial will follow at Hamilton Cemetery in rural Racine, MN. Maxine died on Tuesday (August 30, 2022) at her home surrounded by family, following a short illness.

Maxine Edith Ihrke was born on November 2, 1938 in rural Dover, MN to Wilmer and Edith (McDougal) Ihrke. She grew up on the family farm, attended country school and Dover - St. Charles HS, graduating in 1956. Maxine was married on March 8, 1958 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN to Calvin J. Vrieze. The couple lived in Rochester for 2 years before moving to rural Spring Valley and then rural Kasson where they farmed. In 1971 they returned to rural Spring Valley to the current Vrieze Family Farm, where they raised their family and have continued to make their home. Maxine was a homemaker and farmwife and was employed at Mayo Clinic, Sam’s Club and Fleet Farm in Rochester. Cal was a dairy farmer for many years and after a brief retirement continued to help with the family farm operation. Calvin died on June 6, 2017 and Maxine has continued to make her home on the Vrieze Family Farm. Maxine was a longtime active member of the Racine United Methodist Church and it’s Ladies Aid. Cal and Maxine rarely missed a Saturday night dance at the Pla-Mor Ballroom in Rochester and enjoyed taking trips together and with friends. She was an avid dollmaker and also enjoyed quilting, crafts and camping with her family. Maxine loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Maxine is survived by 2 daughters and 2 sons – Sandra Schatz of rural Spring Valley, MN; Ron (Robin) of rural Racine; JoAnn (Scott) Osterhus of Stewartville and Bryan (Dawn) of Racine; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; 1 sister – Pat (Dennis) Jacobson of Eyota, MN and 1 brother – Kenny Ihrke (Linda Smith) of Walker, MN and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin, her parents and son-in-law – Delbert Schatz.

A time of visitation will take place from 5 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday (September 2, 2022) at the Stewartville United Methodist Church and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday morning. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Maxine are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com