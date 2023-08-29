Maynard A. Pankow, age 90, of Rochester, MN passed away on August 26, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus, surrounded by his family.

Maynard was born July 8, 1933 in Rochester, MN to Walter and Leona (Crown) Pankow. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1951. Following graduation, he served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. In 1955 he met the love of his life, Gloria Friberg, and the couple were joined in marriage on October 11, 1958. Maynard began his career at IBM of Rochester in 1956, and then went to Endicott, NY for one year of training before returning to Rochester where he worked for the next 34 years. He was a member of the IBM Alumni Club. He was also an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church for 65 years. During that time, he sang in the Chancel Choir for over 35 years, as well as ushered for several more years.

Maynard enjoyed teaching his grandchildren Geometry and attending all of their activities. He never lost his love of doing puzzles, and he loved MN sports, especially the Twins and Vikings.

Maynard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gloria; his three children, Tammie (Jay) Toogood, Dean (Amy) Pankow, and Monica (Tim) Barclay; eight grandchildren, Abbey (Matt) Venteicher, Jacob Pankow, Laura Toogood, Ian Toogood, Olivia Pankow, Ariana Fohrman, Sydni Fohrman and Dalton Fohrman; step grandchild, Tabetha (Jonathan) Davis; and step great-grandchildren, Castiel and Gabriella Davis.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church (810 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Bethel Lutheran Church music fund.

