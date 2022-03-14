Maynard E. Salley

Maynard Elmer Salley, 90, of Rochester, MN, passed away on March 10, 2022, surrounded by the love of his wife and family at The Homestead in Rochester, MN. Maynard was born on September 5, 1931 to Martha and Ernest Salley in Rochester, MN. He grew up on a farm, just north of town, and graduated from Rochester High School.

On October 26, 1951, Maynard married Winifred Hermann at South Troy Church; the couple made their lives together in Rochester.

Maynard worked at Rundell Lumber Company developing a reputation as a skilled cabinet maker. He managed the building of many homes in the Rochester area for Hanson Builders. Many of the older homes in Rochester have construction or cabinetry because of his skillful hands to include the Mayo Brothers Mansion. McDonald’s of Rochester employed him for many years as the project manager and handyman. Then after retiring he drove cars for Park Place Motors.

Throughout his life, Maynard enjoyed doing carpentry work. All his kids and grandchildren have handmade gifts built specifically for each of them. His heart was filled with God’s love to help others. He was involved in Scouting and Church oversight. Nearly every winter since its opening, Maynard and Winifred would visit Walt Disney World, enjoying life, and acting like kids. Most importantly, he enjoyed regular drives in God’s beautiful country with his wife and spending time with his family.

Maynard is survived by his beloved wife, Winifred, and their children: Luverne (Marilyn) Salley, Larry (Wendi Harrison) Salley, Lynn (Dawn) Salley; as well as 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Maynard was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, and two brothers.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 in the Timothy Chapel at Autumn Ridge Church (3611 Salem Rd SW, Rochester, MN 55902), with a visitation to be held one hour before the service. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Salley family