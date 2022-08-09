Maynard Gene Teigen, 72, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, in Rochester Health Services East.

Maynard was born December 6, 1949, to Bernard and Marie Teigen in Stewartville, Minnesota. He graduated from Stewartville High School in 1967. He then majored in math and physics at Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he graduated. Maynard published a paper “On Generating Pythagorean Triples” in The American Mathematical Monthly Vol. 78, Issue 4, in 1971. He went on to graduate in physics at the University of Rhode Island, where he taught as a graduate assistant. Maynard worked as a programmer for the Kahler Hotel. He married Donna Hall on July 16, 1994.

Maynard was a member of Rochester Covenant Church, where he helped in the church and tutored high school and college students in math and physics. He published prose and poetry.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Teigen of Byron, Minnesota; a sister, Sandra (Roger) Eickhoff of Faribault, Minnesota; a sister, Cindy (Steve) Heim of Grand Rapids, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 8 at Rochester Covenant Church, 4950 31st Ave., NW. Visitation will be at 10 a.m.