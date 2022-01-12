Mel G. Mullenbach

The Mass of Christian Burial for Mel “Don’t you call me Melvin” Mullenbach , 83, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday (January 15, 2022) with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Burial with military graveside honors by the Stewartville American Legion Post 164 will follow at the church cemetery. Mel died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday (January 8, 2022) of natural causes, at New Perspective Assisted Living in Prior Lake, MN where he had resided for the past 18 months.

Mel Gebhard Mullenbach was born November 5, 1938 to Chryst and Mildred (Frein) Mullenbach in Adams Township, MN. He grew up in Stewartville, attending Stewartville Schools, graduating from Stewartville H.S. in 1956. In 1961 he entered the U.S. Army serving as a paratrooper in the U.S. 82nd Airbourne, including duty at Ft. Bragg, NC. Following his discharge in 1963 he returned to the Stewartville area. Mel was married on September 19, 1964 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Austin, MN to Marilu Prehatney. Following their marriage the couple lived in rural Stewartville where they raised their family and lived for many years. Mel was a longtime employee at IBM in Rochester until his retirement. Marilu was a stay at home Mom with with their five children. Mel was a longtime member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and Stewartville American Legion Post 164 serving as Commander. He was a Minnesota sports enthusiast, particularly enjoying following the Twins and the Vikings. He also enjoyed golf, downhill skiing, wine making, restoring antique furniture, carpentry, playing cards and horseshoes, and puttering in his shop. Mel enjoyed spending time with his large family, especially his grandchildren and great grand-daughter.

Mel is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilu of Prior Lake, MN; 1 daughter and 4 sons – Monica (Mike) Gay of North Branch, MN; Matthew Mullenbach of Victor, ID; Mitchell(Linda) Mullenbach of Apache Junction, AZ; Martin(Julie) Mullenbach of Grand Forks, ND and Marshall(Tracy) Mullenbach of Prior Lake, MN; 8 grandchildren - Sam Gay, Amanda(Blake) Innes, Joe Gay, Alyssa Mullenbach and great grand-daughter- Reyna, Allanah Mullenbach, Matthew Mullenbach Jr., Manni Mullenbach and Myah Mullenbach; 5 Sisters –Marie Svee of Zumbrota, MN; Elaine Anderson of Fargo, ND; Susie(Ron) Pehl of Story City, IA, and Karen(Bill) Holden of Rochester, MN; 4 Brothers – Eugene(Katie) Mullenbach of Racine, MN; David(Sandy) Mullenbach of Albert Lea, MN; Donny(Sue) Mullenbach of Owatonna, MN and Tommy Mullenbach of Stewartville and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Chryst and Mildred, and sister, Germaine Blanchard.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 5 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday (January 14, 2022) at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville and 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Saturday morning. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. The family suggests memorials in memory of Mel be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org Condolences and memories of Mel are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com