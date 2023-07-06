Melissa S. Bolles

Melissa Sue Bolles, 53, of Rochester, MN passed away very unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 10:30 am at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, Methodist Campus.

Missy, as most called her, was born December 7, 1969 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was the daughter of George and Sandra (Thompson) Bolles. Melissa graduated from Byron High School in 1989. During high school she participated in Cross Country, placing first in a meet at Kasson-Mantorville. This was a very prideful moment for both Missy and her parents!

She was always a caring and loving person. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Missy is survived by her parents George & Sandra Bolles; daughter Caroline Adams; sisters Angela May and Rhonda Bolles; and brother Greg Bolles.

Caroline was the apple of Missy’s eye throughout her life. She was always Missy’s “sweet little girl”.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 10, at South Zumbro Lutheran Church, 4830 - 120th Ave SW, Kasson, MN with Pastor Pete Wyttenbach officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 10:00-11:00 am at the church. A luncheon will be held in the fellowship hall following the funeral service.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services-Kasson is handling arrangements for the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.