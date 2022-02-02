Melvin George Vehrenkamp, age 94 of Rochester, passed away on February 1, 2022 at his home.

Melvin was born on January 3, 1928 to George and Nora (Bicknese) Vehrenkamp in rural Chatfield. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Chatfield. Melvin attended rural country school Olmsted District #1 and graduated from Chatfield High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1948. Melvin married Darlene Priebe in November of 1951. He worked at U.S. Rubber in Joliet, Illinois from 1951-1956. From there, he took a job at IBM in Rochester and worked there from 1956 until his retirement in 1987.

Melvin is survived by his wife Darlene; sons Donald (Nancy) and Robert (Jeanne); 5 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Melvin was preceded in death by his son Terry; his daughter Tammy; and siblings Serena Burt, Arlene Anderson, Dorothy Mahlke, and Lloyd Vehrenkamp.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

