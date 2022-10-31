Melvin L. O’Groske

Funeral Service for Melvin Lee O’Groske will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday November 2. 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ostrander with Pastor Linda Helberg officiating. Burial will take place at the Ostrander Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 P.M. Tuesday November 1, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ostrander and will continue for 1 hr prior to the service on Wednesday.

Melvin Lee O’Groske passed away on Friday October 28th, 2022 at his home. He was born October 19, 1949 in Dexter, MN to Walt and Bertha O’Groske and was a lifetime resident of Ostrander, MN.

Mel worked as a carpenter for Kenny Hodson and Scott Back. He was a volunteer fire fighter, first responder, softball coach, and church council member. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, playing cards and board games and was famous for his one-liners, “Dad Jokes” and infectious sense of humor. He loved spending time with his grand kids and family time at the cabin. His favorite past time was laughing with family and friends around the campfire.

Mel will be forever missed by his loving wife Charleen, children Matt (Katie), Sara (Jeremy) Hammon, Nathan (Charlsie) and Jenna (Neal) Bucknell; grandchildren Lofton, Gabriella, Jada, Cole, Ry, Carter and Rory; sisters Carol Louks, Maggie (Rob Widga) O’Groske, Marlys (LeRoy) Rowe and Betty (Larry) Boehmer, sister-in-law Bernice O’Groske; mother-in-law Eileen Hutchins, sister-in-law Nanette Winsell, brothers-in-law Grant (Amy) Hutchins and Craig (Denise) Hutchins and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Bertha, brothers Walter, Rolland, Marvin and Randy, sisters, Diane and Sue Ann, sister-in-law Alice, father-in-law Doug Hutchins, brother-in-law Chad Winsell and granddaughter Eliana.

Condolences may be left at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com