Merle E. Bearden

Merle Everett Bearden was born on May 25, 1935 in Worthington, MN to Asa and Edith Bearden. He grew up on a farm in the Lewiston area. After graduating from Lewiston High School, he drove truck for Beardens Trucking.

He married Doris Ferguson on November 19, 1954. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 in the 37th Tank Battalion. They lived at Fort Knox, Kentucky and Ford Hood, Texas. He owned Merle’s Cities Service and Towing in Lewiston until moving to Rochester in 1961. He was an over-the-road truck driver for 30 years. He then worked at Mayo Clinic, drove tour bus for Glenn’s Motorcoach and drove school bus for the past 25 years.

He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and he belonged to the American Legion, ELKS, Moose, and K.C. Club; he was also very active at the Rochester Athletic Club. Merle enjoyed his family, traveling, all sports, gardening, working in his garage, going to the athletic club, and taking his brother-in-law on an honor flight to Washington D.C.

He is survived by his wife, Doris; sons, John (Cherice), Ricky (Florentina), Joseph (Mary), and James; grandsons, Brandon (Mindy), Bradey (Jenna), Robert (Haley), Thomas (Emi), and Rylan; 4 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Mckenzie, Brielle, and Brock. He was preceded in death by his parents, Asa and Edith Bearden; his brother, Robert and sister-in-law, Murriell.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester, MN at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Fremont Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post 90.