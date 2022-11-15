Merlin Adler

Merlin Ervin Adler, 77, of Hammond passed away early Sunday, November 13, 2022, after a recent stroke at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. He was born on October 4, 1945; the 2nd of 5 children to Leroy and Sylvia (Mickow) Adler in Wabasha. He graduated High School from the Southern School of Agriculture in Waseca, MN in 1963. He married his sweetheart, Beatta R. Grossbach, on October 3, 1964, and was happily married for 55 years until her passing in 2019. Together they raised 4 children. He worked as a Pipefitter and was a life member of the Plumber and Pipefitters Local 344 of Oklahoma. He celebrated 50 years as a member in February 2020.

Merlin was very involved in his community. He helped organize the Hammond Classic Car Show on July 4th for over 25 years, which provided scholarships for local youth. He spent countless hours driving and visiting with local businesses to secure donations for the trophies and prizes. He also took joy in funding and putting on the Hammond 4th of July fireworks show. It was his birthday gift to his wife Bea, as her birthday was July 5th. He loved to talk, and his stories are legendary. He enjoyed playing tournament poker. During Covid, he started having Grandpa Merlin’s Drive-in Movie Nights so he could safely get together with his family.

He is survived by his three sons, Anthony (Karolee) Adler of Zumbro Falls, David Adler of Pine Island, and Paul (Lisa) Adler of Hayfield; and his daughter, Stina (Matt) Moran of Jordan; 10 grandchildren, Addison (Nick) Faber, Alexis (Jesse) Pflaum, Alyssa Adler, Logan Adler, Paige Moran, Analise Adler, Thurston Moran, Peyton Adler, Levi Wallem and Aaren Adler; 6 great-grandchildren, Quinn, Ava, Santana, Myles, Malakai, and Clay; his sisters Mary (Raymond) Paddock, Virginia (Mark) Hassler and brother Mike (Janell) Adler and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Beatta, his brother Verl Adler, and his parents LeRoy and Sylvia Adler.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM on November 19, 2022 at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Dr NW, Rochester. A private church service will be held at a later date next summer.

Tulips and Truffles Florist, 611 N Broadway Ave, Rochester, MN 507-206-4583; will be handling the family arrangements.

Memories and condolences of Merlin may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com