Merton Rew

Merton Edwin Rew, 89, of Pine Island, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14th at Cottagewood Memory Care.

Merton was born March 12, 1933, in Frazee, MN to Carl and Margaret (Early) Rew. Merton graduated from Frazee High School, where he enjoyed playing football. After high school, he hopped a train to Washington State to farm with family. Upon returning to Frazee, he worked cutting ice and returned to work the family farm. He joined the Army and served from 1953 to 1955, stationed in Tokyo, Japan. He was part of the military police. After the service, he married Louise Sadie Oelfke October 1, 1955. They were blessed with 5 children. He and Louise lived in Chicago where he went to school for auto mechanics. They then lived in Hibbing where he worked in the mines and in Frazee where he worked construction. In 1963, they moved to Rochester, MN where Merton began his 30-year career as a heavy operator mechanic for the Department of Transportation.

Merton loved wood working and was always tinkering in his garage. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.

Merton is survived by his wife, Louise; daughters Debra Weis of Prescott Valley, AZ, Mary Sanford of Rochester and Patricia Rew of Pine Island; and a son James (Dawn) of Pine Island. He had 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Russell.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life.