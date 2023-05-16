Michael A. Mason

Michael Albert Mason, 64, formerly of Rochester, MN died Monday, May 8, 2023, in Irvine, California.

Mike was born November 2, 1958 in Owatonna, MN to Kay and Simeon Mason. He attended school in Rochester, MN before joining the Marines. He graduated with an associate degree at RCTC in Rochester, MN. Mike was married and later divorced.

Mike often traveled to the west coast many times by rail. He loved the warm weather and wearing t-shirts, shorts, and flip flops. The Lord and his free spirit carried him through.

He is survived by twin sons, Corey of Pennsylvania, and Gabe of North Carolina; mother, Kay Mason of Rochester, MN; brothers; Lee Mason of Rochester, MN; Ted and Lisa Mason of Rochester, MN; and Daniel Mason & Shelly of Minneapolis, MN; and 5 nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Simeon Mason.

A celebration of life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with a prayer service from 3:30 to 4 pm. The burial with honor guard will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN.

Memorials are preferred to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans https://nchv.org/

