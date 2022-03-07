Michael Shawn Crowley passed away on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 49 years old.

Mike was born in Waukesha, WI. In him, the Green Bay Packers had one of their biggest fans. Mike enjoyed celebrations with family and friends. St. Patrick’s Day was his favorite, but any gathering would do. He had a knack for construction and spent many years working in the trades. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, drawing, and listening to live music. He always had the perfect song to play. Mike had a resilient spirit and lived by the phrase, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” His contagious laugh, encouraging presence, and stubborn personality will be missed by all.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Michael Crowley. He is survived by his devoted significant other, Amanda Larson, his loving mother, Rosalie Crowley (Jerry Murphy), his best friend and sister, Kelly Crowley (Matt Magruder), and his dear half brother, Michael Zapp (Gabby Zapp). He was a proud dad to two daughters, Courtney Knutson (Erik Knutson) and Chelsey Crowley (Kyle Wheeler), and an even prouder grandpa to Bennett, Drake, and Skyler.

Per Mike’s wishes, he was cremated and will be reuniting with his late father in Manitowoc, WI. Please join us for a celebration of life at the North Star Bar in Rochester, MN on March 20th, 2022 from 1pm-5pm. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.