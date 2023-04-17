Michael Currie

Michael John Currie, 76, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 13, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife of 56 years, four children, and several family members.

Mike was born on October 31, 1946, at St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester, Minnesota to Marvin and Helen (Kjos) Currie. They lived in Saint Charles until Mike was in fifth grade, then moved to Long Prairie, Minnesota, where he graduated from high school in 1964. He loved wrestling on the high school team, and went to State his junior year (when there was only ONE class).

Mike met the love of his life, Dona Olson, in the spring of 1966 and it was truly love at first sight. They married that fall on September 3rd. The happy couple was blessed with four beautiful children; Denise, Linda, David, and Mark. Mike adored all of his children immensely and was always so proud of their accomplishments. When they were children, he bought a broken down speed boat and took the kids skiing and boating for hours on end. As they grew, every other year was a caravanning family road trip to The Blue Surf in Destin, Florida, adding spouses, grandchildren, and others to the group over the years.

Mike started his restaurant career as a dishwasher at an Embers restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He entered the manager trainee program, fell in love with the work, and quickly moved up the ranks until one day the company assigned him to open an Embers restaurant in Rochester, MN. It was very successful, but after a few years Mike wanted to start his own restaurant with one of his employees, Jerry Zubay, who became his business partner for 32 years.

Their first restaurant, The Bank, was housed in the former Hefe Rojo/Newt’s downtown Rochester building. They went on to develop Henry Wellington’s in Rochester, Battle Lake, and Bloomington Illinois, the original Newt’s, The Broadstreet Cafe, Redwood Room, City Market, and also consulted for Disney World. He also helped his kids open Newt’s Express and a second Rochester location of Newt’s (his favorite Newts North).

Some of Mike’s highlights; he served as a sniper in the Minnesota National Guard, developed the original roadside litter pickup program in Minnesota with State Governor Rudy Perpich, got his private pilot’s license in 1981, and constantly took his grandkids shopping to pick out 2-10 things. He adored and spoiled all 11 of them.

After Mike’s retirement (sort of) in 2011, he built his retirement home with Ma on their property in Northern Minnesota where he enjoyed raising rabbits, having personally manicured football sized lawns, and supporting whatever farm animals Dona wanted. It’s now a farm with show ponies, goats, chickens, and donkeys, however his favorite spot was on the front porch visiting for hours.

Mike was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Helen (Kjos) Currie, brother Jim Currie, father Marvin Currie, father-in-law Donald Olson, mother-in-law Romayne (Listrom) Olson/Schlagel, brothers-in-law, Dennis Olson and Dale Olson. He leaves behind his legacy with wife Dona, four children, Denise (Todd) Villeneuve, Linda Currie Black (Erin Wente), David Currie (Buffy Pederson), and Mark Currie (Nicole Johnson), 11 grandchildren; Audrey, Frankie (Sabrina Hall), Tessa (Kale Pike), Megan, Evie, Elyse, Will, Morgan, Annabelle, Victoria, and Wyatt, sister Carol Anderson (Tim), sisters-in-law, Leslee Olson (Paul Lane), Diane Olson and Diane Brown (Dave) and many other cousins, nieces & nephews.

Funeral Service: 11 AM, Friday, April 28, 2023, at Christ Community Church in Rochester, with visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church. www.glendenilson.com