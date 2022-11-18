Michael David Schad, 59, of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Mike was born January 8, 1963, in Wabasha, MN to Eugene and Diane (Marien) Schad. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1981. He furthered his education at Rochester Community and Technical College, earning an associate degree in Building Utilities and Maintenance. Gifted with a mechanical mind and the ability to fix almost anything, Mike’s career path placed him in maintenance departments of various companies. He achieved his ideal job when he became the Properties Supervisor at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester in February 2021. He was a perfectionist in all projects associated with his name and had a work ethic second to none. In his spare time, Mike enjoyed going for Sunday drives with Gloria on back roads, boating and fishing on the Mississippi River, working in his yard, working on the farm with Roger, hanging out with Josh and Steve, and tinkering with projects in his garage. Mike had an outgoing, friendly personality who was happiest when surrounded by people.

On April 3, 1993, Mike married Gloria Obermeyer in Walters, MN. They were blessed with three sons - David Michael, Benjamin Palmer, and Thomas Christian. His boys were his pride and joy. He took great satisfaction when he saw that each of them inherited his ability to build and fix things.

Mike is survived by his wife Gloria, sons David of Pella, IA, Benjamin of Port Orchard, WA, and Thomas of Rochester, MN; sisters Sheree Schad of Minneapolis, MN and Kristine (Jay) Sanborn of Mazeppa, MN; brothers Gregory (Lori Zabel) Schad of Plainview, MN, and Douglas (Dean Carere) Schad of Palm Springs, CA; sisters-in law Janeen (Eugene) Perry of Grand Island, NE, Dorinda Obermeyer of Fairmont, MN, Jolaine (Tim) McMahon of Altus, OK, and Brenda Blanshan of Albert Lea, MN; and brother-in-law David (Sara) Obermeyer of Walters, MN, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gary (2021), and father and mother-in-law, Palmer and Della Mae Obermeyer.

A memorial service to celebrate Mike’s life will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester, with Pastor Anjanette Bandel officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 -7:00 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and one hour prior to the service, all at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial gifts be given to Bethel Lutheran Church, where they will be directed to the Property Fund. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com