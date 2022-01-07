Michael Dennis Kleinschmidt - Rochester

Michael Dennis Raphael Kleinschmidt passed away peacefully on January 1, 2022 at his home.

Mike was born on September 22, 1943 in Winona, Minnesota to Henry Sylvester and Florence Mary (Galewski) Kleinschmidt. He was proud of his Catholic faith and his Polish heritage tracing back to the Kashubia region of Poland. Mike graduated from St. Casimir’s Grade School, Cotter High School, and attended Winona State University. In 1965, he joined IBM Rochester, where he held Administrative and Management positions until his retirement after 30 years of service. He then became the Business Manager of the Rochester Knights of Columbus, Council 1013. After 5 years, he returned to IBM as a retiree for another 21 years, totaling 51 years with the company.

He was a proud member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Rochester where he had served as an usher, Eucharistic Minister, and President of the Parish Council. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1013 and the Bishop Edward A. Fitzgerald Fourth Degree Assembly where he served as the Faithful Navigator and Commander of the Color Corps.

He enjoyed his family, a good game of golf, “Saturday Breakfast with the Boys” talking news, politics, and sports and listening to his favorite crooner, Frank Sinatra.

Mike married Judy Dotterwick on February 1, 1964 and to this union 4 sons were born. The couple later divorced. On September 2, 1984 he married Gail Fawcett-Rosenblatt and together they raised their seven children.

He is survived by his dear wife Gail, sons; Patrick (Kara), Paul (Carrie), Peter and Thomas (Nadia). Stepchildren; Rebecca (Matt) and Sarah. Grandchildren; Brian, Lara, Hayden, Ali, Jack, Sam, David, Gabriella, Ethan, Julia, Pierce and Kenza.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his stepson, Benjamin Rosenblatt.

The Funeral Mass for Mike will be held at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:30AM with Rev. Msgr. Gerald A. Mahon officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, January 6, 2022 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lourdes High School or the American Heart Association.

Online Condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com