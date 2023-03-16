Michael Drury

Michael Donald Drury, 63, of Kasson MN passed away unexpectedly on Saturday March 4th, 2023.

Mike was born on May 24th, 1959 in Canada to Donald Drury & Sandy Kilgour. The family including his brother Patrick & Beth moved to Minnesota in the late 1960s to Black Duck, MN. The family eventually called Chatfield, MN home.

Mike married his high school sweetheart, Eva shortly after graduating from Vocational School in Austin, MN for printing. The family moved to Rochester, MN after Erin & Chris were born where they continued to proudly raise their children until later separating in 2002. Mike & Eva continued to stay in touch and shared updates about their children’s lives.

Following the divorce Mike found the love of his life in Roberta, who he had grown to know over the years working at Insty Prints. Roberta & Mike were happily married in 2003 and inseparable until he took his last breath. The couple enjoyed long drives, eating out and cuddling on the couch watching TV with their dog(s).

Mike had many hobbies including motorcycles, photography, firearms and electronics. He also particularly enjoyed having lunch with his children Erin & Chris who had the tradition of almost weekly lunch dates as recently as the week before his passing, where all 3 found themselves laughing and reminiscing. Erin, Chris & Mike were incredibly close, their relationship grew into much more than Father/Son/Daughter bond and became the strongest friendship an adult child could ever dream of having with their parents. Mike (aka Papa) also had a special bond with his granddaughter, Tia, who he took pride in teaching new skills and spending time with.

Nobody was ever surprised when Mike would show up to a gathering with a new car, truck or motorcycle. He found pleasure in researching, negotiating and driving off in a new vehicle and would always be on the lookout for the next big purchase.

After leaving Insty Prints, Mike continued his passion for the printing business at Mayo Clinic where he had been employed for the last 25 years up to the point of his passing. During Mike’s time at Mayo Clinic he became close to several of his colleagues who he spoke very fondly of.

Mike is survived by his loving wife Roberta Drury, his daughter, Erin Drury (Syd), his son, Chris Drury (Sara, Wyatt), and granddaughter Tia Doxtator. Brother Patrick Drury (Kathleen), Sister Beth Lange (Dale), mother Sandy Spaulding (Raymond) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mike was proceeded in death by his father Donald Drury and ex-wife Eve Phillips (Eva Drury).

The family would like to thank the nursing & surgical staff on Nassif 4 and Mary Brigh 5G for their efforts to keep Mike with us, although unsuccessful, their empathy and compassion didn’t go unnoticed.