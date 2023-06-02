Michael “Goldy” Edward McConnell, age 81, of Rochester, MN, passed into the Lord’s arms on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Season’s Hospice House.

He was born May 16, 1942, to William and Geraldine (Helgerson) McConnell in Minneapolis, MN. The family moved to Rochester, MN a few years later. Mike attended Rochester schools and graduated from Lourdes in 1960. He worked for 33 years in fire protection installing sprinkler systems. Mike married the love of his life, Susan Tribbensee, in March 1967. Together they raised four children.

Mike loved sports and enjoyed watching his kids play and more recently, his grandkids. He also was a big supporter of local high school sports and followed all the tournaments. He was a huge fan of MN sports and never missed watching the Twins. He was a talented bowler, he golfed as much as possible, and played bocci ball.

Mike was a person of deep Faith and he attended Mass daily until his Cancer made it impossible. He was a member of St Pius X Catholic parish for a very long time. In fact, he remembers attending Mass and selling Sunday papers in the Miracle Mile shopping center while the church was under construction.

Mike volunteered his time from an early age and continued throughout his life. He gave blood, spent 12 years at United Way tax service, and most recently he delivered food for Community Food Response.

Mike and Sue became snowbirds in 2007 and enjoyed a second home in Port Charlotte, FL. There they met many neighbors who became friends. They also traveled a bit. Mike enjoyed time with his large network of friends. He met them for breakfast, played cards (500 was his favorite), and hung out telling stories and sharing memories. It seems you couldn’t go anywhere in Rochester without running into someone and hearing “Goldy!”

Mike is survived by his children, Terri McConnell of Rochester, MN, Jon (Michele) McConnell of Rosemount, MN, Tim (Karen) McConnell of West St Paul, MN, Dan McConnell of Chaska, MN, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother, Pat (Dorothy) of Rochester, MN and his sister Jeanne, of Bastrop, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia, brother Willy, and his beloved bride, Susan.

Mike wanted to extend his gratitude to the countless number of friends who sent thoughtful cards and letters of support during his Cancer journey. He cherished them all and loved hearing from all of you.

The McConnell Family would like to thank the staff at Season’s Hospice for their amazing care of Mike.

Mass of Remembrance Tuesday, June 13 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior. Luncheon following the service all at St Pius X Catholic Church 1315 12th Ave NW, Rochester, MN.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St Pius X Catholic Church or Community Food Response.