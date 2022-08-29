Michael J. Farrell

Michael Joseph Farrell, age 25 of Rochester, passed away at his home on August 25, 2022. He was born on November 30, 1996 to Joseph and Terri (Landon) Farrell. Mike grew up playing hockey with his family, and he graduated from John Marshall High School in 2015 where he played football and hockey. Mike had a great love for fire fighter profession, and his dream was to become one just like his father who was a member of the Rochester Fire Department. Mike was currently employed at Elcor Construction in Rochester.

Mike is survived by his mother Terri Farrell; his brothers Landon and Jack; his furry friend Bowser; maternal grandparents Gary and Carol Landon; paternal grandparents Patrick and Margaret Farrell; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his father Joseph Farrell.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-8PM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home and also 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday.

