Michael James Danielson

Mike Danielson of Tonka Bay, passed away on December 22, 2021 at home with his loving family at his side. Mike was born in Rochester, Minnesota on August 30, 1963 to Gerald and Barbara Danielson. Mike was a gifted athlete and a champion in life. Competing for the Stewartville High School Tigers in the fall of 1981, Mike claimed the school’s first and only cross-country championship. Mike is a 2017 member of the Stewartville Hall of Fame.

After graduation in 1982, Mike ran for the Mankato State University Mavericks where he captained the team his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. He competed in two NCAA National Championship meets, finishing both in the top 10. His teammates became lifelong friends. They share an incredible brotherhood to this day and were by his side until the end. Their strength and support were a true blessing. Mike went on to become an accomplished Triathlete, competing at a high level throughout the U.S. He qualified and competed for Team USA at the amateur world championships in Belfort, France in 2013. In addition, he was an Ironman- many times over.

If Mike put his mind to it, he was a force to be reckoned with. Mike received his undergraduate degree from Mankato State, earned his MBA from St. Thomas University. He had been in the investment business for 33 years and at Wells Fargo Advisors since 2006. Mike was wicked smart and knew the business stone cold. But, his true success was built on trust and integrity, his ability to talk to anyone about anything, and his genuine love for others. Always professional, he was loved and respected by his colleagues and adored by his clients.

Mike married the love of his life Lisa Grinager 27 years ago and together they raised two beautiful daughters on Lake Minnetonka. He was incredibly proud of his girls, and was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. Mike loved his girls, his dogs, his boat, and his remarkable friends. Mike is preceded in death by his father Gerald Danielson and brother Mark A. Danielson. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa. Daughters Alyssa (Adam Fuchs) his grandsons Leonardo Fuchs and Magellan Fuchs, and Misty (special friend Artemis Ma). Mother and Step-father Barbara and Howard Borgen, Sister Debbie (Mike) Erickson, and faithful fur babies Lucy, Charlie Bits, and Beans.

Service info: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent/directed in support of the Mike Danielson Memorial Scholarship Fund Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595 www.huberfunerals.com