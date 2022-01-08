Aug. 30, 1963

-

Dec. 22, 2021

TONKA BAY, Minn. - Michael James Danielson (Updated service information), 58, Tonka Bay, formerly Rochester, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 22, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Minn. Masks are required. The service will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Mike Danielson Memorial Scholarship fund.

Arrangements by Huber Funeral Home in Excelsior, Minn.