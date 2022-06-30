July 29, 1944 - June 29, 2022

RED WING, Minn. - Michael Lockerby, 77, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, June 29, in his home from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Red Wing. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 5, at the church. The Rev. Tyge Zucker will officiate. Burial will be in Dale Lutheran Church Cemetery near Kenyon, Minn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church, First Choice Clinic, or to an organization of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.