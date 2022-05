March 12, 1938 - April 30, 2022

ST. CHARLES, Minn. - Michael McGuire, 84, St. Charles, Minn., died Saturday, April 30, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in St. Charles. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Charles.

Arrangements by Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles.